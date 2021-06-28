Bernalillo Co. Arts Board looking for artists for mosaic project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Arts Board is looking for artists to help beautify the newly renovated South Valley pool and splash pad. Proposals for a mosaic are now being accepted which will go along the wall between the swimming pool and splash pad and also on the building entrance.

The budget for the project is $35,000. The county is looking for designs featuring the landscapes, heritage, and cultures of the South Valley. The county says the call for artists ends on August 20. They also say from the submissions, three finalists will be chosen to prepare a more detailed design. The Arts Board will select the finalist for the project after considering the second designs submitted.

For more information or to submit artwork, visit artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8832.