ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The town of Bernalillo is preparing to hold the 8th Annual Mountain West Brew Fest this weekend, the family-friendly event will feature food trucks, vendors, and live music.

Mountain West Brew Fest will be held Saturday, August 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Loretto Park in Bernalillo. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids.