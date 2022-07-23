ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department partnered with Duke City Beaches for their Spike For Survivors Sand Volleyball Tournament. The event benefits the ALbuquerque Area Firefighters Survivors Fund, dedicated to helping firefighters and their families fighting a terminal illness.

But in light of the deadly crash of Metro Two, this event is a little different. “We’re also raising money for the fallen firefighter that perished recently, his name is Lt. Matthew King. He was a rescue specialist with the Bernalillo County Fire Department in the helicopter crash. Duke City Beaches is donating, they’re matching the proceeds and giving those proceeds to the family of the fallen,” said Captain Miguel Tittmann from AFR.

They hold four different events each year to benefit the survivor’s fund, the volleyball tournament, then a basketball, golf, and softball tournament. Be on the lookout for more information on those.