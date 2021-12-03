Benefitting adult student learners, ABQ-ALC’s fundraisers include painting, mixology

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with ABQ-ALC Executive Director Gloria Rael and Program Director Jamie Trujillo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Providing assistance to under-represented youth and adults, the non-profit organization Albuquerque Adult Learning Center strives to create and support adults through student-focused adult education and career services. ABQ-ALC Executive Director Gloria Rael and Program Director Jamie Trujillo highlight the programs they offer.

Story continues below

ABQ-ALC will hold a series of virtual events for its 4th Annual Fundraiser and Silent Auction. The events will help benefit adult student learners who are working to obtain a High School Equivalency Credential.

  • Dec. 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Painting with a Twist; $100 per person
  • Dec. 10, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Holiday Mixology Tutorial; $100 per person

Despite the economic upset and issues brought on by the pandemic, ABQ-ALC has continued to serve underrepresented individuals working to improve their lives. By purchasing a ticket to one of the events, the community helps the organization help adult learners, ensure remote learning resources, and offer career-skill building support.

To register for the events, visit ABQ-ALC’s events webpage. For additional information about programs and resources provided by ABQ-ALC, visit abqalc.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES