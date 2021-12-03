Benefitting adult student learners, ABQ-ALC’s fundraisers include painting, mixology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing assistance to under-represented youth and adults, the non-profit organization Albuquerque Adult Learning Center strives to create and support adults through student-focused adult education and career services. ABQ-ALC Executive Director Gloria Rael and Program Director Jamie Trujillo highlight the programs they offer.

ABQ-ALC will hold a series of virtual events for its 4th Annual Fundraiser and Silent Auction. The events will help benefit adult student learners who are working to obtain a High School Equivalency Credential.

Dec. 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Painting with a Twist; $100 per person

Dec. 10, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Holiday Mixology Tutorial; $100 per person

Despite the economic upset and issues brought on by the pandemic, ABQ-ALC has continued to serve underrepresented individuals working to improve their lives. By purchasing a ticket to one of the events, the community helps the organization help adult learners, ensure remote learning resources, and offer career-skill building support.

To register for the events, visit ABQ-ALC’s events webpage. For additional information about programs and resources provided by ABQ-ALC, visit abqalc.org.