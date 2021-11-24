Benefit concert at Lobo Theater raises money to clothe children in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local business leaders and the community came together to make sure local children have clothes to wear to school. The Lobo Theater in Nob Hill teamed up with M’Tucci’s Restaurant and Electric Playhouse for a Friendsgiving event featuring local food and music.

Proceeds went to the nonprofit Locker 505 which collects clothing for kids in need. “The kiddo gets a personal shopper, and our facility set up very much like a store, actually gets to shop for their clothes, try things on,” said Kim Kerschen of Locker 505.

The organization says they have already seen more than 1,000 students since the school year started in August.