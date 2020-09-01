Beloved local kindergarten teacher gets heartwarming retirement sendoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local kindergarten teacher got a heartwarming sendoff announcing her retirement after nearly three decades on the job. Bellhaven Elementary School teacher Debbie Rodriguez says the schools called her in for what was supposed to be an exit interview but then the principal adorned her with bright pink accessories before a wave of students, staff and other members of the school community arrived to say thank you and wish her well.

“We came outside to find a parade of people driving through the parking lot with signs and flowers and cards and honking their horns and it was quite overwhelming,” said Rodriquez. She says after 27 years and the challenges of adapting to COVID-19, she just decided it was time. Rodriguez is looking forward to spending more time with her family.

