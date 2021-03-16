Believe in New Mexico Symposium to highlight social entrepreneurship, impact investing in the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second Believe in New Mexico Symposium is set to take place next Friday for business leaders, owners, and influencers. The event is a collaborative effort between the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico and Financing Change, which is a grassroots initiative to support business and investment in the state.

One of the event’s guest speakers, Dana Koller, who is also the president of the nonprofit UN-17, discusses what they have in store. Believe in New Mexico Symposium is a day-long event and Anderson School of Business will be releasing detailed research on business models for social entrepreneurship and practices that can increase impact investing in New Mexico.

This will be followed by a panel of social entrepreneurs and leaders who will discuss opportunities and challenges about business having a positive impact in the state and how it relates to recent conversations of social enterprise locally and worldwide.

The symposium will be held via Zoom on Friday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with additional details to follow. While there will be a $25 fee to cover costs there will also be free spots available for faculty and students from New Mexico colleges and scholarships for others.

Coupon codes are available on the registration page. For more event information, visit mgt.unm.edu