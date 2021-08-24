Behind the story: Larry Barker investigates Sheryl Williams Stapleton

Watch the deep-dive investigative discussion below

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bombshell kickbacks investigation by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office recently lead to the resignation of a top Democrat in the New Mexico Legislature. A former state representative, Sheryl Williams Stapleton accused of being connected to a scheme involving the use of a digital learning program which APS spent $5 million on over several years.

A recent Larry Barker investigation exposed another connection between the new allegations against Williams Stapleton and concerns in 2012 surrounding a prior capital outlay expenditure. Barker recently sat down with KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee to discuss the investigation.

Among the topics they covered – how Larry’s 2012 investigation unfolded, if the state ever addressed the findings of his investigation, and what’s next for the case against Williams Stapleton.

