Behind the crime scene clean up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trash, blood, mold, and even feces all left behind for the next person to find. “We clean up pretty much anything that is a biohazard,” said Sunny Cowart.

Cowart manages a unique company called BioOne, cleaning up after things like crime scenes when all the forensic work is done. “By the time the family comes back in, the room or the home’s been restored to what it was,” said Cowart.

Cowart took over the business nearly three years ago and she says she’s come across some pretty strange scenes in just those few years. “Probably the mummified body, he was there for a long time and the conditions had to be exactly right for him to have mummified,” said Cowart.



The company travels all over New Mexico to homeowners, businesses, and all types of government agencies. “Even when law enforcement’s done they are going to someone that is absolutely at their worst possible time and then they are left with unfortunately the death of a loved one and the remains of the scene,” said Cowart.

Cowart and her team of six have trained to disinfect anything that involves biohazards. Sometimes that’s accidents or the home of a hoarder, situations the average person wouldn’t be able to do.



“There are many things that happen after a death that people don’t realize or don’t consider until all of a sudden they are having to deal with it,” said Cowart. Each day they take calls and are ready to grab their brooms, mops, and strong stomachs cleaning up New Mexico. In some cases, insurance covers cleanup costs and home and business owners just pay their deductible.

