Behind the Badge NM study explores treatment for first responders

Behind the Badge New Mexico is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping first responders and their families deal with mental health-related issues. They do this by partnering with agencies like Resilience Integrative who are able to bring new studies and treatments to first responders by helping them cope with on the job stress-related issues.

Rob Mitchell and Mary Baca with Behind the Badge NM discuss these services. Behind the Badge NM was formed by mental health counselor Mary Baca who started the organization by creating a fund to pay for first responders counseling and ancillary services.

Mary explains the organization is now starting a study called “Fostering Stress Resiliency in First Responders Using a Holistic Approach”. Mary and her holistic team under Resilience Integrative will provide $15,000 worth of services to 25 first responders who will be receiving these services.

Lt. paramedic firefighter and nurse practitioner Steve Vaughan will also perform a biometric stress test to see how these approaches affect the individuals’ levels of stress. Mary explains the aim of the test is to prove that interventions do help.

There are still a few slots open for retired and active duty first responders to participate in the study.