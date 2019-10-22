Behind the Badge NM highlights work of first responders

First responders are the backbone of our community. They put their lives on the line every day to keep each one of us safe which is why Behind the Badge NM is looking to highlight and honor the work of first responders.

Public information officer Rob Mitchell and board secretary Emily Luna discuss how the public can describe their own experiences with local first responders. You can nominate a local hero on their website where you can describe how the actions of a first responder positively effected you.

Behind the Badge NM is a nonprofit organization that gives back to first responders and their families by assisting them with funds to pay for counseling and ancillary services. They also are trained to serve as a shoulder to lean on when fellow responders are in need.