Behind the Badge NM celebrates Heart Health Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Behind the Badge New Mexico is a nonprofit organization that provides support for first responders when they need it the most. Behind the Badge Board Secretary, Emily Luna visits the set to discuss Heart Health Month and how first responders can benefit from the organization.

Founded in 2016, Behind the Badge NM gives back to first responders and their families by creating a fund that helps pay for counseling and ancillary services. The nonprofit also has a Peer Support Team made up of first responders who are trained to provide support to fellow first responders in need.

February is Heart Health Month and Emily explains that first responders should be especially be concerned with their health since they are frequently in high-stress situations. “They have a very, a lot of times physical job. They also have jobs that are high adrenaline jobs and once they come off the job, a lot of their downtime is not spent taking care of their bodies so we definitely are advocates for physical health and mental health for first responders,” said Emily.

While Behind the Badge NM provides first responders with access to traditional counseling services, they also provide funding for ancillary services that include yoga, reiki, therapeutic massage, holistic kinesiology, hypnotherapy, and meditation.

Behind the Badge NM is always looking for volunteers. Click here to learn how you can volunteer with the organization.

As a nonprofit, a lot of Behind the Badge’s funding comes from the community. To make a contribution, visit Behind the Badge NM’s website.