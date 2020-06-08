Behind the Badge New Mexico holds online fundraiser to support first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The life of a first responder can be very stressful which is why Behind the Badge New Mexico was formed in order to give back to first responders and their families. They did this by creating a fund to pay for counseling and ancillary services.

Recently, their plans to have a live auction had to be modified once COVID-19 hit New Mexico. Board Vice President of Behind the Badge NM, John Calef describes the changes they’ve made and how you can help out.

“You know, obviously I think that a lot of times first responders will encounter people on the worst day of their lives and that can be especially challenging and sometimes also EMS providers may have contact with the same patients, same clients for you know, a long period of time they may develop kind of a familiarity and even maybe a friendship with some of the people who request emergency medical services so those calls can sometimes be challenging over time,” said Calef.

Calef explains the services Behind the Badge provides are critical and can often have a deep impact on how first responders reconnect with their families and develop personal relationships. Behind the Badge New Mexico relies heavily on donations to provide its services.

The organization planned to have a live auction however, due to COVID-19, the nonprofit is now conducting a fundraiser through their social media in conjunction with Dion’s. Money that is raised will be used to help bring pizza to first responders of all types from dispatchers to EMS workers.

If you’d like to help a first responder you can visit Behind the Badge NM’s website to make a monetary contribution or sign up to volunteer with the organization.