Behind the Badge New Mexico assists first responders with stress from job amid pandemic

WATCH: Full interview with John Calef, board vice president of Behind the Badge New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The impact of COVID-19 has been wide ranging and no one was left unaffected. For first responders, the pandemic has added to an already stressful job.

It also means that activities that were once effective to help deal with stress, may not be as easy to engage in. Board vice president of Behind the Badge New Mexico, John Calef discusses how to make use of support networks in a different fashion.

If you’d like to help first responders, you can do so by making a contribution to Behind the Badge NM online.

