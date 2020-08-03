Begin a career with the New Mexico Corrections Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department is hiring. Vicente Caballero, recruitment section chief for the New Mexico Corrections Department discusses what they are looking for in employees and how you can apply.
Requirements to become a correctional officer include the following:
- Must be 18-years-old or older,
- Must be a high school graduate or the equivalent
- Must be a United States citizen
- Possess a valid New Mexico drivers licence or the ability to obtain one
- No felony convictions
- No domestic violence convictions
- Pass entry screening tests, held every Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the New Mexico Training Academy
- Ability to perform essential duties
- Ability to perform work within the physical demand requirements
For more information on how to apply for correction officer positions, visit New Mexico Corrections Department’s website.