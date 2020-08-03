Begin a career with the New Mexico Corrections Department

WATCH: Full interview with Vicente Caballero, recruitment section chief for New Mexico Corrections Dept.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department is hiring. Vicente Caballero, recruitment section chief for the New Mexico Corrections Department discusses what they are looking for in employees and how you can apply.

Requirements to become a correctional officer include the following:

Must be 18-years-old or older,

Must be a high school graduate or the equivalent

Must be a United States citizen

Possess a valid New Mexico drivers licence or the ability to obtain one

No felony convictions

No domestic violence convictions

Pass entry screening tests, held every Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the New Mexico Training Academy

Ability to perform essential duties

Ability to perform work within the physical demand requirements

For more information on how to apply for correction officer positions, visit New Mexico Corrections Department’s website.