Before I Die NM Festival starts important conversations about end-of-life planning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While death is not something most people are thrilled to talk about, the Before I Die Festival is turning the topic into something less taboo and more productive. Festival Coordinator Gail Rubin discusses what the festival is all about and how it’s making the conversation a little less bleak.

Held for the fifth consecutive year, the Before I Die New Mexico Festival will include in-person and online events from October 30 to November 2, 2021. The festival combines entertaining and educational elements to start conversations and is designed to prompt individuals to plan ahead for end-of-life issues.

In-person festival events will be held in Albuquerque at the Strong-Thorne Mortuary Reception Center located at 1100 Coal Ave. SE. Event topics will include estate and financial planning, obituary writing, downsizing, grief, funerals through history, and other issues.

All events are accessible for a small donation. Additionally, videos of in-person sessions and virtual sessions will be posted to the Before I Die Youtube Channel after the festival. For more information, visit beforeidiednm.com.