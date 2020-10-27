Before I Die New Mexico event goes virtual this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Death is inevitable and the topic can be uncomfortable for many. However, it doesn’t have to be that way and you can learn more at the Before I Die New Mexico virtual festival. The 4th annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival is taking place from October 30 to November 2, 2020.

This year’s festival will be a virtual with a collection of entertaining and thoughtful online events. There will be book discussions, film and theatre events, expert panels on a range of end-of-life issues, death cafes, and a Halloween Day of the Dead VIP experience. Tickets are available online at www.BeforeIDieNM.com.

