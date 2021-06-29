Learn the beer making process during ‘Science on Tap’ series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on July 1, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host “Science on Tap,” a series that will include informal talks on a wide range of topics in science and technology. Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden of the Nuclear Museum provided details on the event and how the public can take part.

Hear about the process of making beer by a local Brew Master from Bombs Away Beer Company. Bombs Away will have a beer station onsite, and the first beer is free. Doors open for the “Science on Tap” series on Thursday, July 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the museum. Admission is free, and you must be 21 years or older to attend.