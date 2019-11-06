Beer honoring National Guardsmen to debut Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A beer made by veterans and for veterans finally has a name.

Last month, KRQE News 13 told viewers about “White Crow Hops” and Bombs Away Beer Company. They created a commemorative beer for the New Mexico National Guard just in time for Veterans Day.

The companies let the National Guard decide on the name, and they chose “Battling Bastard Harvest Ale.” The name pays tribute to the soldiers who participated in the Bataan Death March during WWII.

The beer will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 8 at Bombs Away Beer Company.