Beekeeper collecting neighbors’ bees for the winter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bee swarm can be very scary, but with the bee population dwindling, one beekeeper has an offer: let him bring your bees onto his property for the winter.

He is actually collecting them with help from his neighbors.

“Bees are cool, fun to work with, but they are under attack,” Tim Janis said.

Saving bees is Tim Janis’s life’s work.

“I want to try to help them if I can.

Since he became a beekeeper in the 90s, he has noticed a steady decline in the bee population.

“It has been a real challenge because beekeepers are losing 20 to 25 percent of their bees a year,” Janis said.,

In his North Albuquerque Acres neighborhood, he notices development, misinformation, pesticides and lack of water contributing to the bees decline.

“Clean water, open space, and development… It doesn’t help them have a lot of places to feed,” Janis said.

That is why he reached out to his community in the spring to get people to report swarms to him instead of exterminators. More than a dozen people called and he now houses around 120,000 bees, more than doubling his hives.

“I went from two active hives to seven, and hopefully I can get up to 12,” Janis said.

He is insulating their hives to get them through winter and thrive into the next season.

“I start feeding them sugar water usually and nurture them to keep them here,” Janis said.

People in the area said they are thankful for his efforts.

“I think it is super important because obviously bees are becoming extinct,” neighbor Andrea Prangley said.

Janis said it’s just all in a day’s work.

“If we all work together, we can keep the bees and get them safe homes,” Janis said. “It benefits all of us.”

Janis hopes this becomes a yearly thing. He is giving the honey he collects to family, friends and his neighbors.