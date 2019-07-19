Beehive removed from UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The University of New Mexico had to call in experts Thursday to remove thousands of bees from the college’s main campus.

Officials say the swarm had built a massive hive above a window at the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology. The organization Albuquerque Beekeepers helped transport the hive to a local farm and also removed several pounds of dripping honeycomb.

They said while the bees posed no real threat, the hive’s weight could have damaged the building. It took experts multiple sessions over two days to transfer the hive to the farm.