ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BeeHive Homes of Volcano Cliffs will be awarded a national quality award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for assisted living. BeeHive Homes is a local assisted living facility. It was one of 57 facilities across the country to be awarded a bronze quality award.

“Quality is part of our daily routine,” said Gerald Hamilton, owner of Beehive Homes. “We’re honored to receive this prestigious recognition, as it affirms the hard work our team members put in daily.

The awards will be presented in a ceremony at the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo in Denver this October. For more information on Beehive Homes of Volcano Cliffs, visit https://beehivehomes.com/locations/volcano-cliffs/