Become a mentor for youth through ’60 Men 60 Days’ campaign

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Sebastian Martinez, Development, Marketing & Outreach Manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central NM

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico does so much work for the youth of the state, however, none of the work would be complete without the help of volunteers. They are looking to add more mentors to the organization, particularly men.

Development, Marketing, and Outreach Manager Sebastian Martinez of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico discusses the organization’s “60 Men 60 Days Recruitment Campaign” and how you can help make a difference.

The campaign is BBBSCNM’s annual male mentor recruitment campaign that runs from August 14 to October 14. The organization is hoping to recruit male mentors for its two programs, Mentor 2.0 and Community-Based.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss