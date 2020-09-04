Become a mentor for youth through ’60 Men 60 Days’ campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico does so much work for the youth of the state, however, none of the work would be complete without the help of volunteers. They are looking to add more mentors to the organization, particularly men.

Development, Marketing, and Outreach Manager Sebastian Martinez of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico discusses the organization’s “60 Men 60 Days Recruitment Campaign” and how you can help make a difference.

The campaign is BBBSCNM’s annual male mentor recruitment campaign that runs from August 14 to October 14. The organization is hoping to recruit male mentors for its two programs, Mentor 2.0 and Community-Based.