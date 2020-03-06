Become a foster with NMDOG; help Gecko find a loving home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Saving dogs from lives on a chain and finding them a loving home is the mission of NMDOG. NMDOG Founder and Director Angela Stell visits the set to discuss the organization’s foster program and shows off NMDOG of the Week, Gecko.

(courtesy NMDOG)

Gecko is a special needs placement due to his extreme shyness, high flight risk, and his uneasiness in new places and around new people. Gecko is about seven-years-old and is believed to be a husky and malamute mix.

Once you take the time to know him, Gecko is a sweetheart and walks great on a leash, rides well in the car, and does well with other dogs. He will need another kind dog in the home in order for Gecko to thrive and help him feel secure.

Gecko weighs about 65-pounds and comes with a lifetime of grooming care thanks to NMDOG’s friends at The Doggie Den. Gecko is in need of a calm, consistent, and understanding home where he can take things at his own pace.

Gecko is in need of a foster home while he awaits his forever home.

NMDOG is always in need of approved foster homes as the nonprofit organization relies on foster families to house dogs while they find their perfect forever home. By becoming an NMDOG foster, you will have full support from NMDOG.

The organization provides veterinary care, food, training, and behavioral support to all dogs while in foster care and supply everything needed to care for them. Submit a foster application to become a member of the NMDOG team.