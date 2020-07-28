Become a BioPark parent with new plush and animal sponsorship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is introducing a creative way to sponsor a zoo animal. A BioPark Parent Plush Special is now available for $65 and includes a one-year animal sponsorship with the option to renew every year.

The stuffed animal will include a personalized certificate and fact sheet, a photo of your animal, and a gift card. You can choose to sponsor the following animals including a Southern white rhinoceros, reticulated giraffe, hippopotamus, African lion, or ocelot. Visit BioParkSociety.org for more information.