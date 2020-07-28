Become a BioPark parent with new plush and animal sponsorship

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is introducing a creative way to sponsor a zoo animal. A BioPark Parent Plush Special is now available for $65 and includes a one-year animal sponsorship with the option to renew every year.

The stuffed animal will include a personalized certificate and fact sheet, a photo of your animal, and a gift card. You can choose to sponsor the following animals including a Southern white rhinoceros, reticulated giraffe, hippopotamus, African lion, or ocelot. Visit BioParkSociety.org for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss