ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year when bears are starting to wander out of their dens and into neighborhoods. However, New Mexico Game & Fish (NMDGF) said they’ve seen an increase this season.

“Historically, this is the time of year where you see bears come down from the mountains,” said NMDGF Communications Director Darren Vaughan.

Bears are typically searching for food when this happens.

“Especially, in the Northeast Heights, you have a lot of fruit trees, apricots, peaches, and apples, that are ripe or starting to ripen,” said Vaughan.

In the last week alone, over by Sandia Heights, there have been over five bear sightings. In some cases, a mama bear and her cub.

“This is the first time, in several years, it’s been this high,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan said not to worry. In most cases, as soon as a bear sees you, they are likely to run off on their own. There are some things you can do before contacting someone like NMDGF.

“Just making sure that people are making sure that their yards are clear of anything that would attract bears,” said Vaughan.

He said you should still be vigilant.

“If somebody does notice a bear that’s regularly taking advantage of unnatural food sources: they are getting into your trash, they are getting into your pet’s food, or if they get habituated to being around humans, they are not afraid of them, then they should definitely give us a call,” said Vaughan.

NMDGF said monsoon season usually pushes bears back into the mountains.