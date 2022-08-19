ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Los Alamos is inviting everyone to come out and celebrate the life, habits, and diet of the New Mexico black bear at the Los Alamos Bear Festival. The festival runs from August 26-27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center.

The fan favorite, “Bears, Beers, and Bites” kicks off on August 26. Participants can experience eating like a bear with d’oeuvers that represent food bears eat in the wild. Dr. Kathleen Ramsay will also be giving a talk on all things bears. Participants receive drink tickets for beer or wine from Bathtub Row Brewing. Registration is required for Bears, Beers, and Bites, tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

The festival continues Saturday, August 27 with a day of scavenger hunts, games, and crafts. Local, state, and regional organizations will be in attendance for people to interact with. Festival attendees will also learn more about how to keep bear populations safe. For more information and to register for Bears, Beers, and Bites; visit https://peecnature.org/events/.