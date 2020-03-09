Be SMART for Kids in order to prevent child gun deaths and injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – There are about 4.6 million U.S. children living in a household with at least one loaded, unlocked gun. This is alarming as firearms are the second leading cause of death for American children and the leading cause of death for black children.

New Mexico lead for Be SMART for Kids, Lynn Ruger visits the set to discuss what adults can do to prevent unsupervised access by children to loaded guns. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America launched the Be SMART for Kids campaign in an effort to raise awareness that responsible gun storage can save children’s lives.

Since the program’s inception in May 2015, the campaign has held over 4,100 events in all 50 states.

“We see an alarming number of statistics about what’s happening to our children. There are nearly 100 children that are unintentionally shot and killed when they or someone else is handling a gun every year,” said Lynn. “There are an additional 600 children that die by firearm suicide each year and the Centers for Disease Control has learned through a survey that in the last year 17% of high school students have seriously considered suicide.”

In order to help change these statistics, Lynn encourages adults to be SMART.

S ecure all guns in your home and vehicles

Model responsible behavior around guns

Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes

Recognize the role of guns in suicide

ecognize the role of guns in suicide Tell your peers to be SMART

For additional information and resources on gun safety, visit Be SMART’s official website and Facebook page.