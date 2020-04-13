Be Greater Than Average will kick off summer with ‘All Systems Go!’ STEM camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Be Greater Than Average has a series of camps slated to kick off this summer with the theme, “All Systems Go” as these camps will include everything from media arts, robot, and drone building, 3D printer building and more. Crystal Gutierrez spoke with CEO of Be Greater Than Average, Dr. Shelly Gruenig to discuss what these camps are all about.

Dr. Gruenig explains that all of the activities that students participate in during the STEM summer camps are hands-on and shows a simple project her students made which is a robot built from a battery operated toothbrush. A large part of the camp involves students building their own robots and competing with them.

Summer camps start the first week of June however, should the current health crisis prevent that, Be Greater Than Average will offer families options including a refund. Dr. Gruenig encourages families to sign up or place a deposit if they’re interested in camps as there has been a growing interest in the STEM opportunities.

Several members of Dr. Gruenig’s robotics team used their skills to create protective face shields for healthcare workers using their own 3D printers. The team’s first donation of 300 shields recently went out.

The team is in need of transparencies and additional 3D supplies to continue their work. If you are interested in helping out, visit R4Creating’s website.

For more information on upcoming STEM summer camps, visit Be Greater Than Average’s website.

