Be Greater Than Average to host virtual family STEM event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Saturday, you are invited to join Be Greater Than Average, Explora, and the International Balloon Museum for some interactive family fun. The Be Greater Together family fun event is going to be 90 minutes of collaboration, competition, and interaction.

Be Greater Than Average CEO Dr. Shelly Gruenig discusses what happens when fun and learning collide. Be Greater Than Average teaches students about the technology of building robots, 3D printers, drones, and other emerging technologies. They also emphasize critical project management skills.

Gruenig said the family-friendly event, will offer fun, STEM activities for the entire family. She says families in the community and across the nation are inviting to take part in the event. Gruenig says there are a few basic supplies that are needed for the event. Register by Friday and an email with a list of supplies will be sent. Use the promo code: KRQE to sign up for free.

For more information or to sign up, visit begreaterthanaverage.org.

Latest Community News