Be Greater Than Average to hold virtual summer STEM camps for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Usually kids would be getting ready for summer camps. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many plans. Be Greater Than Average has made the decision to serve the community virtually with online STEM camps for kids.

This summer the theme is ALL SYSTEMS GO! This summer, student leaders that are serving the community by using their #3Dprintersforgood will continue their good work by sharing their love of all things STEM with the nation through several online camps.

One is a 3D printing camp where kids 10-18 will build their own 3D printers and learn to use them. The will also have the opportunity to participate in challenges. Another camp focuses on STEAM Rocketry, where kids 6-10 will learn about what it takes to launch. They will also learn about everything on straw rockets to air rockets.

Be Greater Than Average is also offering a “Life Launch Academy” online for free to students 12-19 on their website with the special code LIFELAUNCHNOW.

In addition to these programs, Be Greater Than Average will continue to monitor state mandates and COVID-19 safety recommendations in an effort to offer their July schedule of camps. Registration is currently open. The money will be refunded if camps cannot go on as planned.

