ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is clear that the number of girls entering STEM programs has not changed in over a decade. Be Greater Than Average and Sponsor Market Ascent are partnering with META to change that.

This Summer they are starting the ‘Girls Into Tech’ program to impact the number of women in STEM. The program will take girls in fifth grade and up to take three STEM courses, join the ‘Girls Into Tech’ community, activities, and mentorships. Registration for the program has started and will run until July 30, to apply click here. For more information, visit https://begreaterthanaverage.org/girls-into-tech/.

Annual Girls Into Tech program includes: