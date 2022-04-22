ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is clear that the number of girls entering STEM programs has not changed in over a decade. Be Greater Than Average and Sponsor Market Ascent are partnering with META to change that.
This Summer they are starting the ‘Girls Into Tech’ program to impact the number of women in STEM. The program will take girls in fifth grade and up to take three STEM courses, join the ‘Girls Into Tech’ community, activities, and mentorships. Registration for the program has started and will run until July 30, to apply click here. For more information, visit https://begreaterthanaverage.org/girls-into-tech/.
Annual Girls Into Tech program includes:
- Year-round mentoring from peer and professional mentors
- Monthly programs and activities designed by girls for girls
- Ongoing career coaching through our Life Launch program
- Enrollment into Intro to Tech for Girls and two additional BGTA camps
- Enrollment in our private Discord community
- Parent/guardian webinars to have access to resources on supporting your GIT
- Behind the scenes Tech business tours and more