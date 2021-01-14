Be Greater Than Average offers upcoming family STEM activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to immerse your child into the wonderful world of science, Be Greater Than Average offers a variety of STEM enrichment programs for families. Be Greater Than Average founder Dr. Shelly Gruenig and Bethany Gruenig discuss the STEM experiences they have to offer.

Be Greater Than Average offers STEM learning programs and unique learning opportunities with the goal of building skills that support growth, development, and leadership skills. The organization offers online programs and events like their upcoming Fairy Tale Fun Family Fun Night.

The event will take place on January 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. where they will be exploring fairy tales through STEM. There will be hands-on activities, prizes, and more. The event costs $5 per family.

Registration is now open for Be Greater Than Average’s camps, classes, and learning pods. The latest courses include Minecraft Adventure, Introduction to Digital Arts, and 3D Printing. For more information on available courses and programs, visit begreaterthanaverage.org.