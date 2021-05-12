Be Greater Than Average offers STEM Summer Camps for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking for something fun and safe to grow your student’s STEM knowledge this summer? If so, Be Greater Than Average has just the thing for you. From robots and 3D printers and drones to rockets, their STEM Summer Camps and programs are full of all sorts of fun for the kids to enjoy. Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average, provides details for what they have planned for the summer.

There are a variety of camps that will be offered virtually and in person. Be Greater Than Average is offering a special offer for KRQE viewers. If you use the code “KRQE” as a discount code, you’ll get a discount on any of the camps or programs that you sign up for.