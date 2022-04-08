ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Be Greater Than Average offers kids ages 6 to 17 STEM enrichment and education. The organization participates in robotic competitions finishing in 11th place in a competition in Texas.
While the organization creates robots, kids don’t need to come in with any robotic experience. The goal is to instead let kids learn where they fit in whether that’s creating the robot, learning about entrepreneurship, or working as a team. For more information on the program, visit Be Great Than Average’s website or Facebook page.