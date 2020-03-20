Be Greater Than Average offers activities for kids at home

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The entire country is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. One major impact we are seeing is school closures.

Kids are currently home from school right now, as the country works to stop the spread of the coronavirus. So how are kids keeping their brains sharp and in learning mode? Be Greater Than Average is currently offering STEM-based activities through their Facebook page and website.

“This is all about fun and creating some great learning,” CEO Dr. Shelly Gruenig says. She came by the studio Friday to share info on Be Greater Than Average’s engineering design process, the ICE Process. “Investigate, Innovate, Collaborate, Create, and Evaluate. We even have a song that goes with it and a dance,” she added.

More information about getting your kids involved is available on their website as well as their Facebook page. Be Greater Than Average posts content daily.

