Be Greater Than Average offering virtual STEM birthday parties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life. One thing so many kids have missed out on during this time is birthday parties.

This led Be Greater Than Average to launch their STEM birthday celebrations. CEO of Be Greater Than Average, Dr. Shelly Gruenig discusses what they are doing for kids to make birthdays fun.

Be Greater Than Average is a company that teaches students about the technology of building robots and places an emphasis on critical project skills. They offer programming and camps that help kids and teens gain STEM learning skills and recently, a group of students collaborated to make personal protective equipment for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gruenig explains that several students have expressed their disappointment as some of them weren’t able to celebrate birthdays amid the pandemic. Be Greater Than Average decided to offer free, fun, virtual birthday parties to kids.

The past few weeks Be Greater Than Average has been offering STEM camps online, Gruenig says they incorporate some of those STEM activities into the parties so that kids will be able to virtual meet with their friends. Gruenig says there may even be a special appearance by a special robot at these virtual parties.

If you’d like to request a birthday party, send a message to Be Greater Than Average on their website or through their Facebook page. You can also reach them by phone as well at 505-715-7732.