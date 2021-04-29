‘Use the force’: Be Greater Than Average hosts online drone event for ‘Star Wars Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – May the 4th be with you. Be Greater Than Average is set to host an online happy hour event like no other. CEO Dr. Shelly Gruenig provides details for their May the 4th Drone Home Online Event and what participants can expect.

This event is on Tuesday, May 4, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will use the force and learn how to fly a UFO mini-drone in their own home with challenges, mazes, and drone-flying tricks. Drone Pilots Shaun and Teng Taylor are joining as guests for this event. They are both multi-champion drone professionals.

People can join on their own or invite friends to fully explore both the fun and innovation of drones and connect with other “pilots” for playful competition. There’s even a special visitor from a galaxy, far, far way – a life-size BB-8 robot will be making a grand appearance. Follow them on Facebook or visit their website to register.