ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year's Independence Day celebrations will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of New Mexico's largest cities have already canceled their festivities due to COVID-19 concerns, while a few municipalities around the Albuquerque area are planning to move forward with modified shows. Below lists everything you need to know about events and closures in Albuquerque and nearby firework shows.

Albuquerque's Freedom Fourth concert and fireworks show has been canceled. However Mayor Keller on Thursday, June 25 said that the city is looking at smaller ways to provide aerial displays on July 4. No other information has been released about the city's plans at this time.