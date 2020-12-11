‘Be cautious while spreading holiday cheer’: Albuquerque woman’s Christmas cards stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now is the time for holiday cards are being mailed to family and friends. One Albuquerque woman says thieves got hers before she could send them out. Thankfully, she got them back thanks to a good Samaritan.

Diana Hilton says she put out 15 cards for pick up at her Nob Hill home on Tuesday. She says checked on the mailbox a few times and noticed that only one card was left. Hilton says her mail carrier told her she didn’t pick them up. “I immediately thought they must have been picked up by a thief,” said Hilton.

Hilton says she sends out cards every year but this is the first time she’s run into an issue. “I felt safe to put them out because I knew I hadn’t put any gift cards or any money or anything in them,” said Hilton.

Friday morning she was surprised when a woman returned them. “She said that she found them behind a dumpster near her home. There are still people out there who do acts of kindness and I was really appreciative of her to bring them back to me,” said Hilton.

Hilton says she’s thankful to have her cards back and says her heart goes out to those who stole them. “I know there’s a lot of people out there that are struggling at this time. I just hope that God sends someone to bless them so they wouldn’t have to do these types of things,” said Hilton.

She also hopes her experience will remind others to be cautious while spreading holiday cheer. Hilton says she’s also filed a report with the police and the postal service.

Latest News