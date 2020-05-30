BCSO warns of phone scam

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales issues a Scam Alert Saturday morning.

The alert is in response to a report of fraudulent activity to the sheriff’s office. People are being called and a voicemail is being left with somebody claiming to be “Sgt. Ray Davis” with the “Warrants and Citations Division” of the BCSO.

In a statement, BCSO said there is no such division of the office and reminded the public law enforcement does not call you if you have a warrant or citation asking for payment over the phone. You would receive a notice in the mail. You can listen to the voicemail below:

VoicemailDownload

