ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a vehicle crash on Second Street near Alameda. According to a BCSO tweet, a vehicle rolled over striking a power pole and gas line. The gas then ignited and started a fire in the area.

BCSO reports right now all of Second St. is closed in both directions from Alameda to St. Francis Rd. No other information has been released at this time. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way.