BCSO updates community on Operation Legend involvement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Operation Legend on Saturday. Sheriff Manny Gonzales says deputies will be working alongside law enforcement agents who were sent to Albuquerque for Operation Legend and concentrating on the department’s gang unit.

They say they’ll concentrate on serving both federal and local warrants, and reducing overall crime in the southeast part of the city. “This operation is for one purpose and none purpose only: To take the violent criminals off the streets of Albuquerque,” Gonzales said. The BCSO also say they are taking extra steps to deal with protesters, who they say have been showing up to some of the operations they’ve conducted.