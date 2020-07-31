BCSO unveils new south valley substation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Thursday for the opening of a new substation in the south valley. Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada and BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales were at the opening which they say will help grow the community through the safety of the surround area.

“I know that crime is connected to opportunity and when we lose those jobs and those opportunities. Crime will rise, theft will chase good businesses out of here an we didn’t want to lose that,” Quezada said.

The department says two deputies will be permanently assigned to the substation. The teams will patrol on bikes within the community while visiting businesses and also be involved in open space patrols.