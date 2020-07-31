BCSO unveils new recruiting vehicle design

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its new recruiting vehicles Thursday after letting the community vote on Facebook back in April.

The department gave the public four designs to choose from and the green coloring with the American flag design won out. They unveiled the photos showing how that new design turned out.

