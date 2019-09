ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Undersheriff Rudy Mora announced his retirement Monday night.

In a letter shared to social media, Mora says after spending the last 26 years in law enforcement he’s ready for the next phase in his life but did not specify. His last day will be next Monday.

Mora was first sworn in as undersheriff in 2014 when Sheriff Manny Gonzales beat Scott Baird in the election.