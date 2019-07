ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are asking for help identifying a man found dead in the north diversion channel.

BCSO released pictures of the man’s tattoos and articles he was wearing. They say he was found on July 11 near Fourth Street and Roy in the north valley.

The man is described as Native American, 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, wearing a Nike sweat pants and a Jimmy Hendrix shirt. If you know please contact detectives at 505-975-95598.