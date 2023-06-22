ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Thursday, June 22, at 9:30 a.m. to provide updates on a case where over 50 pitbulls and an elderly woman rescued from South Valley house.

On June 20, 2023, a search warrant was executed on a South Valley house. Two men were arrested during the search: brothers 55-year-old Mike Lopez and 62-year-old John Lopez. The elderly woman that was rescued has been identified as the men’s mother. Detectives say they noted “clear signs of neglect” to the woman. The 55 dogs were also severely neglected, showing signs of starvation and injuries.

During the conference, officials stated that the family had previous involvement with both law enforcement and animal care services over the last couple of years. On May 21, Detective Kevin Carhart was contacted by a source that said there were possibly 50 pitbulls in various stages of neglect within the Lopez residence.

With that information, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant and was able to arrest the brothers, recover approximately 55 dogs, and rescue the men’s mother. The elderly woman showed signs of physical neglect and, according to authorities, was going unmedicated for diabetes and dementia.

The dogs are now getting medical attention from a variety of agencies. The Best Friends Animal Society has provided its services to care for the dogs as they begin to recover.

Sargeant Autumn Neas with the Special Victims Unit emphasized the correlation that can often be found between animal cruelty and people abusing other humans. Neas stated that the most at-risk people for this type of abuse are the elderly and children.

Carhart said, “It was pretty clear through the investigation that both of the brothers in the home were intentionally allowing these conditions to persist.” Carhart explained that the brothers had been offered help in the past but continued to abuse the dogs and their mother.

Officer Meagan Rose with Animal Care Services said there was no food found on the property for any of the dogs. Many of the dogs showed signs of physical injuries – presumably not from human-enforced dog fighting but from competition between one another for the limited resources.

The home was also in disrepair as a direct result of the abuse that went on there. The property has since been condemned. Carhart says the case is still being investigated, but the brothers could be facing up to 55 counts of animal cruelty for each of the animals that suffered the abuse.