ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release new details today about a fatal shooting between deputies and a domestic violence suspect earlier this month. The department says its planning to hold a news conference about the incident this afternoon, which KRQE News 13 will livestream on this page starting around 2 p.m.

The shooting happened on a Tuesday night around 9 p.m. on December 7 at the Las Mananitas apartment complex near Coors and Montaño. BCSO says 41-year old Mario Armando Diaz was shot and killed by a deputy following a “physical altercation.”

Before the shooting, deputies were investigating Diaz on suspicion of battery. BCSO says deputies began investigating the case around 8:15 p.m., when a victim called emergency dispatch to report a domestic violence incident that happened earlier in the evening at the Allsup’s gas station near Coors and Blake Road SW.

In a news release sent out earlier this month, BCSO says deputies arrived at the apartment complex to speak with the victim about the incident around 9 p.m. when the suspect, Diaz, arrived on scene, then ran. BCSO says deputies ran after the suspect, leading to a physical altercation. At least one deputy fired a shot during the altercation. BCSO says Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO says it is planning to release body-camera video, dispatch audio and other details about the incident this afternoon. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.