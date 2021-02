ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9 to provide details of the deputy-involved shooting that took place on January 31, 2021. KRQE News 13 will stream the press conference live on this page.

BCSO reports that body camera footage, surveillance footage, dispatch communication, suspect information, and the deputies’ names that were involved in the incident will be released to the public.